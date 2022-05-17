Election 2024: Duffuor rallies Ghanaians to join the NDC as card bearing members

In a statement, the former Finance Minister said: “As our beloved NDC party begins a membership registration drive throughout the country ahead of internal reorganization, I wish to encourage Ghanaians to answer the clarion call to register and join the NDC as active members to organize for change in 2024.

Dr. Duffuor also noted registering with the party helps the individuals to be major stakeholders in the affairs of the party.

Below are details of the statement by Dr Duffuor

Become Change Agents, Join NDC

Accra, Ghana

May 17 2022

As our beloved NDC party begins a membership registration drive throughout the country ahead of internal reorganization, I wish to encourage Ghanaians to answer the clarion call to register and join the NDC as active members to organize for change in 2024.

We know that most Ghanaians are very sympathetic to our party the NDC. However, the task of organizing to win power and rescue Ghana from the torturing policies of the ruling NPP requires all sympathizers to register to become active members.

When people register to become active members of the party, it is an opportunity to rise through the party ranks and get groomed for political leadership in the present-future.

Active members also have a stake in the grassroots decision-making process of the party. Most importantly, you get to choose the leaders of the party at branch, constituency, regional and national levels.

Moreover, as a registered, proud and official member of Ghana’s biggest and most progressive people-centered political party, you get to submit your policy proposals and ideas for the appropriation of the party’ policy documents.

To be the party’s ambassador and direct agent of the change we all desire, every member of the NDC joins at the branch level. Your membership at the branch is a proud statement of your bold association with the NDC. Don’t remain a mere sympathizer. Become an active member.

Register and join us today.

Signed