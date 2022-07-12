Election 2024: NPP breaking the 8 will be a mirage without unity — MP

"Breaking the 8 hinges on a number of ingredients but key amongst them is Unity. Until we present a united front, 'breaking the 8' would be a mantra, a mirage," he said.

"One of the demerits of Intra-Party Democracy; too much unhealthy criticism may become a weapon of attacks by the opponent," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"The government continues to do its best under the circumstances we find ourselves. We all know that our current situation is a result of happenings in the global community. Notwithstanding these issues, we believe and I know so to be true, that we shall win 2024," he stressed.

"We need to look beyond our personal differences and think about the success of the party-the reason we need to stick together as a family. Let’s unite to retain power," he added.