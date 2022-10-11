Election 2024: NPP will take back Salaga South seat — Jinapor

Giving an account of the life of the party in the Savannah Region during Vice President Bawumia's tour of the region, Hon Abu Jinapor recounted that Kpembe which falls under the Salaga South Constituency is the birth ground of the New Patriotic Party in the region.

Jinapor disclosed that "In the Gonjaland, this is the bedrock and birthplace of the New Patriotic Party. J.A. Braimah in private life was the person who formed the NPP here and at the height of President Nkrumah's power and political authority, here in Kpembe NPP was always popular and we won all the elections from 1950, 1951 and even the independence election through J.A. Braimah won it in this constituency. So this is the heart ground of the New Patriotic Party," he said to a cheerful crowd at the Kpembewura's palace.

Jinapor who doubles as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources added that "Even when we are struggling with votes in other parts of Gonjaland, Salaga South always stands firm for the NPP.