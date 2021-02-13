According to him, he believes the Judges are committed to giving out fair judgment in the prime interest of all Ghanaians.

He stated that the reliefs being requested by the petitioner is different from the initial position he took before filing the petition.

"The NDC did not have the evidence needed to mount any successful legal challenge and added that in reality, their leaders were trying to hoodwink their rank and file by creating the impression that Mr. Mahama was cheated so that he could return to contest in 2024," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

John Mahama and some NDC officials at the Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the NDC 2020 presidential candidate has filed a motion to reopen his case in order to be able to subpoena the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the ongoing election petition hearing to mount the witness box to testify on the general elections.

The motion comes after the seven-member panel of Apex court hearing the election petition headed by the Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah dismissed a motion seeking for the EC chairperson to mount the witness box.

Tsatsu Tsikata said "We will now seek your Lordship’s permission to reopen our case in order to issue a subpoena on the chairperson of the EC.

"My Lords, we know that we can issue a subpoena without leave but since we have closed our case on the assumption that she will be (in the witness box)…we intend to file a formal motion."