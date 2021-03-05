The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress had petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the December 2020 election declaration which saw President Akufo-Addo win a second term.

According to him, per the figures based on which the Electoral Commission made the election declaration, none of the candidates who participated in the presidential election won more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

However, in its ruling on Thursday, March 4, 2021, the apex court dismissed the petition based on a unanimous decision of the 7-member panel of judges, saying it lacked merit.

Addressing the nation after the Supreme Court verdict, Mr. Mahama revealed that the legal representation in the court led by veteran lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata was all pro bono.

“I also want to put on record that the service rendered to me by my legal team in the election petition was gratis meaning free of charge,” he said.

The party also assigned nine lawyers as spokespersons on the election petition case.

Mahama disagreed with the court’s ruling, saying it has set a bad precedent, especially the fact that it shielded the Electoral Commission chairperson all through the proceedings from testifying to account to Ghanaians as to how she ran the December 7 elections and how she arrived at the results declared.

“Much as I am aware that we are legally bound by the decision of the Supreme Court, I disagree with the process of the trial and the ruling of the court,” Mr. Mahama said in an address to the nation on Thursday, March 4, 2021.