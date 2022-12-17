Addressing the NDC congress on Saturday, 17 December 2022, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo said the heated contest between himself and General secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah will not destroy the party, saying “a mosquito you can see cannot bite.”
Election results won't tear apart the party - Ofosu Ampofo
The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, believes that the rancor experienced during the elections won't tear apart the party.
There have been concerns about the party falling apart after Saturday’s congress due to Mr. Asiedu Nketiah’s decision to contest his boss for the Chairmanship position.
However, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is optimistic that the contest between the two will only strengthen the party’s democratic credentials ahead of the 2024 elections.
“I want our detractors to know that our party remains strong, and we will come out of today’s elections even stronger. The chairmanship contest between the party chairman and the general secretary will not destroy the NDC, we are all too strong and too intelligent for that.”
“Let those false political prophets from the opposing side who are predicting armageddon after today’s election be clear in their minds that today will rather mark a renaissance of the great akatamansonians,” he said.
Mr. Ampofo also stated that the election will mark the beginning of a new era for the NDC to unseat the NPP government.
