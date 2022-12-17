Election results won't tear apart the party - Ofosu Ampofo

There have been concerns about the party falling apart after Saturday’s congress due to Mr. Asiedu Nketiah’s decision to contest his boss for the Chairmanship position.

However, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is optimistic that the contest between the two will only strengthen the party’s democratic credentials ahead of the 2024 elections.

“I want our detractors to know that our party remains strong, and we will come out of today’s elections even stronger. The chairmanship contest between the party chairman and the general secretary will not destroy the NDC, we are all too strong and too intelligent for that.”

“Let those false political prophets from the opposing side who are predicting armageddon after today’s election be clear in their minds that today will rather mark a renaissance of the great akatamansonians,” he said.