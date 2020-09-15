The manifesto was outdoored on Saturday, September 12, 2020, and promised to make promised maternity leave for women to one year if voted to power.

The GFP flagbearer also promised to make education free, freeport, free water, changing Ghana cedi to pounds, free cutlasses for farmers, farmers above 40-years will be on the government payroll.

She promised to look after orphans adding that money will be available for farmers to expand their farms.

Here's the manifesto promise by Akua Donkor: