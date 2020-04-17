He, therefore, asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama to accept defeat and hand over power to the LPG peacefully after losing the 2020 elections.

"2020 election is a done deal and one-touch victory for Kofi Akpaloo, Ghanaians should forget about NPP and NDC and have trust in LPG to change the fortunes of Ghana", he told Kingdom FM.

"LPG has good plans for this country thus we will need the support of Ghanaians to succeed that is why we are urging all Ghanaians to us massively during the 2020 elections.

Kofi Akpaloo, leader and founder of the LPG

"I want to conclude by appealing to all members of our party, our foot soldiers, Polling station, constituency executives to work together in a genuine show of unity and be guided by the principle of service, sacrifice, and selflessness," he added.

According to him, his outfit is working hard to ensure they claim a one-touch victory in the 2020 polls.

He asked his party faithful to step up their political education campaign to win more voters as the party prepared to recapture power.