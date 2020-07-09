The campaign team was inaugurated by the flagbearer of the party, John Mahama at the NDC Head office in Accra.

He was hopeful that the team would grant the NDC a resounding victory in the December 7 elections.

In his Facebook post, Mahama said "Earlier today, I inaugurated the NDC 2020 Campaign Team. It was exciting to see a team that is poised to deliver VICTORY in the 2020 election.

"I thanked the National Executives of the NDC for their unanimous endorsement of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate.

"I have for a very long time held the view that women must take their seats at the highest level of decision making.

John Mahama

"Naana is a great person, distinguished, empathetic, principled, and committed to promoting women and student causes."

In June 2020, the NDC announced a 23-member campaign team for the 2020 election.

The list, which has a blend of seasoned politicians and professionals from the Umbrella family, will have Professor Joshua Alabi as the campaign manager with Dr. Alex Segbefia as his deputy.

Below is the full list:

Professor Joshua Alabi - National Campaign Manager

Alex Segbefia - Deputy National Campaign Manager

Col. Larry Gbevlo -Lartey, (Rtd) the Director of Operations of campaign

James Agyenim Boateng - Campaign Spokesperson

Mawuena Trebarh

Margaret Ansei

R S Blay (Rtd) is the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer

Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff

Hon Kofi Totobi Quakyi

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Hudu Yahaya

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer

Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley

Valerie Sawyer

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections

Hon Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman

Ambassador Victor Smith

Comrade Joshua Akamba, National Organizer

Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women's Organizer

Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator

Samuel Sarpong

Nana Ama Brown Klutse