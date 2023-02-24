Elections 2024: Dr. Bawumia is NDC's nightmare — NPP MP

Osei Nyarko is convinced former President John Mahama is no competitor for Bawumia when it comes to debate on national issues, noting that "Dr. Bawumia continues to be a nightmare and albatross on the neck of the NDC."

"He has always taken the biggest opposition party on policies and on innovative ideas implementations. No wonder they will not stop at anything to attack and denigrate him. He is the nightmare of the NDC. We want someone who will take the fight to the opponent and not the one who will rather fight the one fighting the opponent," he wrote on his Facebook wall.

"It seems that Dr. Bawumia is a problem for his political rivals. I’ve been involved in Ghanaian politics for a very long time, and I can attest that Dr. Bawumia is one of our country’s top communicators. He is coherent, articulate, and laser-focused," he said.

He added: "He makes economics very simple. He is able to reduce very complicated issues, so, I see why he represents a problem and a challenge for some people. I think the town hall meeting was a useful exercise."

Earlier, the NPP MP said Dr. Bawumia is competent to serve as substantive president when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure ends.