According to him, LPG winning the 2024 elections will ensure the massive transformation of the economy hence his party will initiate a social intervention policy dubbed 'Child Benefit' to meet the needs of Ghanaian children if given the nod to govern the nation.
Elections 2024: Kofi Akpaloo promises to give every Ghanaian child GH¢200 allowance if...
The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has asked Ghanaians to forget about National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) and vote for him to initiate the social intervention dubbed 'Child Benefit' policy.
Kofi Akpaloo explained that the party would roll out policies and programmes to benefit children across all the spheres of social life.
"The party intends to pay GH¢200 monthly stipend to every Ghanaian child from age one to 18, while twins will receive GH¢300," he said.
Kofi Akpaloo speaking on Accra-based Kingdom Plus FM opined that the lack of child welfare policy exposed children to various harmful practices and it was time the nation prioritized children's welfare.
He said successive governments failed to prioritize children's needs, beginning from the country's democratic dispensation.
True transformation of the society, he believed could not be achieved without a policy on child rights that supported their education, health, and livelihood programmes, particularly in vulnerable constituencies.
