Elections: Kofi Akpaloo promises every Ghanaian child GH¢200 allowance if...

Kofi Akpaloo explained that the party would roll out policies and programmes to benefit children across all the spheres of social life.

"The party intends to pay GH¢200 monthly stipend to every Ghanaian child from age one to 18, while twins will receive GH¢300," he said.

Kofi Akpaloo speaking on Accra-based Kingdom Plus FM opined that the lack of child welfare policy exposed children to various harmful practices and it was time the nation prioritized children's welfare.

He said successive governments failed to prioritize children's needs, beginning from the country's democratic dispensation.

True transformation of the society, he believed could not be achieved without a policy on child rights that supported their education, health, and livelihood programmes, particularly in vulnerable constituencies.

Recall Akpaloo was disqualified from contesting the 2016 Ghanaian general elections, Percival Kofi. He, however, dissolved the then IPP and formed the Liberal Party of Ghana in March 2017.