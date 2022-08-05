Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Ablakwa stated that it was obvious that there was a grand agenda to rig the 2024 elections in favour of the NPP.

“There is a clear agenda to rig [the elections]…but the EC must be told in clear terms that they are playing with fire.”

Last month, the EC placed before Parliament a draft C.I titled: Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2021, which is expected to regulate continuous voter registration.

Per the new C.I., which would become law after 21 sitting days of Parliament, the EC is seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole form of identification for eligible voters who want to get onto the electoral roll.

The EC also claimed that the decision had been taken at an IPAC meeting with representatives of all political parties including the opposition NDC.

A former chairman of the EC, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan has also slammed the EC’s decision to use the Ghana Card as the only source document for continuous voter registration.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Dr. Afari-Gyan said the move will disenfranchise a lot of Ghanaians.

“Ghanaian citizens don’t lose their citizenship if they are 18 years or older but do not have the Ghana Card.