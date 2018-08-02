Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up

news

The campaign team of private legal practitioner, Elikplim Agbemava, a flag bearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said it intends going according to the regulations and admonishing of the party, in conducting its campaign for the flag bearer slot of the party.

In a statement signed by Communications Consultant for the ELI2020 Campaign Team, Livingstone Pay-Charlie, the ELI2020 team said: "Our candidate considers this development as very refreshing”, adding: "It has come at a time when the energy levels and enthusiasm for the presidential primaries has remained pressurised and bottled-up to the highest level possible".

The team said, "The announcement to elect the NDC flag bearer on 7 December will help to rejuvenate the grassroots and the branches of the NDC in all villages, towns and cities towards identifying a unifier, who is competent and efficient enough to rescue the NDC from the low morale the rank and file find ourselves in after the forgettable 2016 elections".

It said: "We cannot agree more with the admonition by our General Secretary for presidential hopefuls to conduct a clean and civil campaign. Our campaign, ELI2020, will like to assure all well-wishers, sympathisers, supporters and the NDC Functional Executive Committee that concrete steps will be taken in the next few days to come and formally inform the party of our candidate’s intention to contest to lead the NDC and the vibrant vision that comes with it.

"ELI2020 believes firmly that Elikplim Agbemava is the NDC’s surest bet to reconnect with the youth of Ghana, fight corruption, sustain good governance, put out a winning socio-economic argument and take the NPP head-on for victory in December 2020".

The team added that its “grassroots agenda” contained in a comprehensive document to change Ghana, "will soon be out-doored”, adding that: “Our nation is sinking every day under the NPP: corruption is on the ascendancy, unemployment rate is spiraling, cedi performing poorly, prices of foodstuffs and fuel products shooting through the roof, and this is the time for the youth and all Ghanaians alike to stand up so we rescue our country".

In the view of the ELI2020 team, “President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo is on a very dangerous path and he must be stopped at the next general elections”, therefore, urged the party’s supporters thus: “Fellow Akatamasonians, hope is finally here. ELI2020 is the new deal for NDC and Ghana. We will be visiting you, branch by branch in our campaign to build a stronger and more united NDC for a better Ghana”.

Elikplim Lolormavor Agbemava is an astute lawyer of 15 years professional standing at the Ghana Bar and a grassroots politician who detests mediocrity. He is affectionately called Eli by his peers and close associates. The 41 year old subscribes to the principle and applications of the centre-left democratic ideals. These ideals must work for the betterment of the citizenry else there is no need following them religiously. Eli is passionate about collective nation-building to secure future generations.



EARLY LIFE, EDUCATION



Born on 3rd February, 1977 in the diamond mining town of Akwatia in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Elikplim Agbemava lived the rough edges of life and has come to the conclusion that it is time the youth of Ghana stood up to secure their destiny. According to him, the only way out for the youth is to adopt revolutionary ways of doing things by standing up to be counted in changing the current status quo of leadership where old men have continually been at the forefronts without innovation in their approach to nation building.



Wilson and Florence, parents of Elikplim Agbemava hail from Anlo Sroegboe and Dzelukope, all in the Volta region respectively.



Elikplim had his early childhood education at the Ghana Consolidated Diamond Ltd Primary School in Akwatia and moved on to Breman Asikuma Secondary School in the Central Region for the GCE O level Certificate between 1989-1994.



Having passed brilliantly, Adisadel College was next for Elikplim Agbemava for his GCE A level certificate between 1994 and 1996. He then proceeded to the University of Ghana to read law as a first degree from 1998 to 2001. Elikplim entered the Ghana School of Law in 2001, completed the professional law course and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2003. He has since been in professional law practice.



Mr. Agbemava is married to Mrs. Janet Agbemava, a Ga. The couple is blessed with three children -- two girls and a boy.



CAREER



Eli is a lawyer and strategic thinker who applies thorough mental processes to achieve success in every endeavour. He has worked with leading law firms such as Shawbell Consulting, Lawfields Consulting, Ntrakwa & Co and Addison & Associates. He also worked with Bank of Africa (formerly AMAL Bank) before joining the Legal Service of Ghana as a State Attorney. During his public service, Elikplim served as Special Assistant to the Attorney General and the Minister of Education of the Republic of Ghana for 5 years.



His professional association with the above-named corporate organizations and government agencies afforded him the opportunity to advise the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana on Credit Reporting legislation, the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) on the regulatory frameworks of Non-Bank Financial Institutions of the Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria.



He was a key part of the team that carried out an assessment of corporate governance regime in Ghana under the World Bank/International Monetary Fund Report on Standards and Codes. His expansive wealth of knowledge and experience on the banking and finance sector is obviously an add-on to solving the myriad of development challenges that confront our nation.



Some international Conferences and Workshops Mr. Agbemava attended include the Workshop for Capital Market Operators organized by the United Nations Economic Commission on Africa in Nigeria, the 8th Session of the Assembly of State Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court at the Hague and the Administrative Council and Council of Ministers of ARIPO meeting in Botswana. Others are the WIPO Diplomatic Conference for the Adoption of the Protocol on Traditional Knowledge and Expressions of Folklore in Swakopmund, Namibia, the OECD Informal Meeting on the Global Efforts Against Corruption in Paris, France, the Australian Universities, Research Institutions, AusAid and DFAT Roundtable Discussion on “Australia-Africa Strategic Engagement in Sydney, Australia and the World Bank/IMF Spring meeting in Washington U.S.A in 2011.



Currently, Elikplim Agbemava is Managing Partner at Fidelity Law Group, a law firm he co-founded. He has taken up cases for the underprivileged and the poor in society in his avowed aim to make justice available to everybody. He is carving a niche for himself as a Constitutional Law expert. He is currently before the Supreme Court challenging the huge expense in ex gratia and other retirement benefit payments to all 275 parliamentarians every 4 years.



POLITICAL LIFE



Though Mr. Agbemava loves to share quality time with friends and family, he is also a very active political animal. His interest in politics has always been nascent until 2004 when he joined the late Nii Adjei Boye Sekan to campaign meetings towards the election of late President Mills as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



This participation continued in 2008 when he joined a team of lawyers to prepare strategies on educating NDC polling agents on the proper collation of the electoral results for both the parliamentary and presidential elections. This took him to Kumasi as an election monitor for the NDC party. During the tenure of Betty Mould-Iddrisu as Attorney-General, Mr. Agbemava worked with the Solicitor General and the Chief Director of the Ministry in charting and planning towards government cases in courts and other legal assignments.



He also served as the Special Assistant to His Excellency Ambassador Lee Ocran (former Ghana Ambassador to South Africa) when the latter was appointed to take over from Hon. Betty Mould Iddrisu as the Minister for Education.



Elikplim insists he has always been a member of the NDC and will always work to guarantee a stable party organisation for generations yet unborn.



VISION



ARTICLE 1(1) of the 1992 Constitution provides that the Sovereignty of Ghana resides in the PEOPLE of Ghana in whose name and for whose WELFARE the powers of government are to be exercised in the manner and within the limits laid down in the Constitution.



The vision of Elikplim is to give power back to the people and ensure that every government policy, intervention or initiative is made fundamentally for their WELFARE.



“Your governments must make life comfortable for you, exist for you and sacrifice for you. When I become the new leader of the NDC I will fight for every member in the same way. THERE WILL BE NO DISCRIMINATION. I will resist every temptation to take advantage of the vulnerable and I will lead you to a better promised land” Lawyer Elikplim Lorlormavor Agbemava writes to the NDC rank and file as well as all Ghanaians.



Elikplim is a firm believer in the ideals of probity and accountability and the integrity that is needed to carry these values. There is no gainsaying the fact that these ideals gave the NDC party a solid base and an aura of believability, reliability and hope and we must by all means reinstate them.



He holds the view that we have indeed lost track for mainly two reasons. First the passage of time means that the current generation who did not experience those glorious days cannot speak to it and don’t share the nostalgia we have. Second is the agenda to do away with the principles and the leader and spiritual symbol of those principles. The pace setters of this political tradition must be accorded all the respect and recognition they deserve. Dealing with these problems or reasons calls for education, managerial tactfulness and redemptive measures like law enforcement.



PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION, POLICY WONK



After a deep self-introspection and doing several consultations, Mr. Elikplim Agbemava has decided to contest the presidential flagbearership of the NDC when the party hierarchy opens nominations. He is in it for the long haul.



The current trajectory that Ghana is treading is disastrous: unbridled borrowing, no properly packaged medium to long development plan, haphazard and banal public service policy and no deliberate policy towards increasing productivity.



Eli represents the epitome of a youth desirous for change. It must be emphasized that there is a growing silent concern and disquiet among the youth of Ghana on the general levels of unemployment and inadequacy of opportunities. We are sitting on a time-bomb, ready to explode. The democracy revolution of Elikplim is to be the vanguard for the forward march of the youth and offer a credible alternative to solving Ghana’s problems.



This radical approach will see a clear departure from the current way of governance to laying the foundation for Ghana to deploy renewable and other cheap sources of energy to make electricity cheaper. The current mechanism of running gas turbines is unsustainable. An ELI-GOVERNMENT will galvanise the people of Ghana into action to establish Commercial Farms across every nook and cranny. With a special private sector partnership, we hope to deploy mechanized agriculture techniques to produce food. Affordable housing will be repackaged and implemented. There are successful models around the world. Ghana fails to adopt the right strategies often because of leadership. With Elikplim as President of Ghana in 2021, the current law which provides for the deregulation of the petroleum sector will be flashed in the dustbin in less than two months. The current law gives too much power to private players to import finished products and charge consumers exorbitantly. The state must take an active part in the petroleum sector as the issue of fuel is an issue of national economic security.



It is important for Ghana to pursue an interests-based foreign policy other than the current laissez faire regime where our ambassadors and foreign envoys are only enmeshed in rendering mundane consular services. South-South Cooperation will be high on the agenda of Elikplim as President. Economic diplomacy is the new format in today’s world and is paying off bountifully.



As Elikplim continues to hold wide-ranging consultations, the refreshing news is that people are ready for the new path. His “COMPREHENSIVE AGENDA TO CHANGE GHANA” document has electrifying magnetism and will soon be out-doored.



“We are a generation that cannot afford to wait. The future began yesterday and we are already late,” John Legend.



The work ahead is an enervating one and TEAM ELI will leave no stone unturned.



