Energy, Trade and Local Government ministries get 3 deputies each

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated 39 persons for appointment as Deputy Ministers in his government.

He has appointed three deputy ministers each for the Trade, Energy, and Local Government ministries.

The deputies appointed for the Trade and Industry Ministry are Nana Dokuah Asiamah Adjei, Michael Okyere Baafi, and Herbert Krapa and for the Energy Ministry, he appointed Mohammed Amin Adam, William Owuraku Aidoo, and Andrew Egyapa Mercer.

The appointees for the Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development Ministry, are Augustine Collins Ntim, Osei Bonsu Amoah, and Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah as deputies.

The President submitted the names of the nominees to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

A statement from the Presidency urged Parliament to be bi-partisan and expedite the approval of the nominees.

