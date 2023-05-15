Era where only Akans lead the NPP is over – Dep. Trade Minister

Hon. Baafi, who is also the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South said it is now time for other tribes to also take over to lead the party as Presidential candidate and to ascend the Presidential seat.

Mr. Okyere Baafi explained that the NPP is made up of members from different ethnic groups and religions, therefore, appropriate for anyone qualified to lead the party regardless of his or her background.

“What I want to say is that, with the direction of the country, it is not only one community which makes Ghana. We have Ashantes, we have Ewes, we have Gas, we have Krobos, and Bonos in Ghana. Some of all these tribes are Members of NPP which means the era where only Akans lead the party is over. Now we need people from all these tribes listed to also lead the party to become president” Okyere Baafi said.

Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi made this comment when speaking at the official launch of “Women Delegates For Bawumia” in Koforidua, the Eastern regional capital.

Okyere Baafi described as deceitful and untenable claims that Ghana is a Christian dominated country therefore a Muslim cannot become president.

“They say Ghana is a Christian country so some say a Muslim cannot lead the country. This is where I want to speak briefly on. For all those contesting the election the only one who can be president is called Mr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Among the aspirants the only one who can lead the party into victory, his name is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia”.

He continued that “some Christians who want to deceive you that they are the majority so won’t vote for Muslim must cast their minds to Nigeria. In Nigeria, Muslims are majority but the President is a Christian. In Senegal, Muslims are majority but the President is a Christian. Listen very well ! A country with diverse tribes means everyone could become president in future”.

