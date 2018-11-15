Every sector of the economy is suffering under NPP – Mahama

news

Former president John Dramani Mahama has once again laid into the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, saying every sector of the economy is currently suffering.

According to him, the Nana Addo administration has so far failed to honour its promises made in the build-up to the 2016 elections.

Mahama said teachers, drivers, traders, farmers and public sector workers have all been exposed to hardship under the current government.

The ex-president is currently on a four-day flagbearership campaign tour in the Ashanti region.

Speaking to some National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates at Agona in the Afigya Sekyere East constituency, he said the NPP government prefers to shift blame rather than tackle the issues confronting Ghanaians.

“In opposition, the NPP told Ghanaians that their lives had been made miserable as they were sitting on money but were very hungry. They blamed the NDC government for everything,” Mahama said.

This comes after the NDC presidential aspirant also criticised the government over its 'woeful' handling of small scale miners, popularly known as galamsayers.

According to him, small-scale mining will be regulated should be voted back into power in 2020.

“We were using the military in fighting galamsey but it didn’t take us anywhere so we had to stop them. We decided to regulate them with some laws so the galamseyers can operate effectively,” Mahama said.

“Small Scale miners cannot work even with the license the government has issued to them. If the government doesn't implement those laws by 2020 then the next NDC government under my leadership will make sure that it works,” he added.