Ewe boys threatening me with death - Allotey Jacobs

In a Facebook post, the enigmatic politician said he's no longer a member of the NDC adding that whenever he goes on radio to comment on Ghana's development, "they will come and insult me".

"I want Ghanaians to listen to me. I left the NDC party in two weeks the party said they have sacked me. It, therefore, means that am no longer a member of the party. I decided to make amends with people I have maligned they came to insult and threaten my life. I am no longer an NDC member but when I am doing my radio commentary they will come and insult me. When I post anything on Facebook page na wahala.