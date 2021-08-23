Though, he did not mention names but said the members threatening him with death are "Ewe boys".
Ewe boys threatening me with death - Allotey Jacobs
A former Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs has disclosed that some members of the party are threatening him with death.
In a Facebook post, the enigmatic politician said he's no longer a member of the NDC adding that whenever he goes on radio to comment on Ghana's development, "they will come and insult me".
He indicated that he has a God to protect him.
Below is his Facebook post:
"I want Ghanaians to listen to me. I left the NDC party in two weeks the party said they have sacked me. It, therefore, means that am no longer a member of the party. I decided to make amends with people I have maligned they came to insult and threaten my life. I am no longer an NDC member but when I am doing my radio commentary they will come and insult me. When I post anything on Facebook page na wahala.
"Especially Ewe boys will come threatening me with death threatening me with ewe gods. Well God is my Protector".
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh