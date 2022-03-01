Speaking to journalists in his constituency when he handed over a community health facility to the residents, he said "Today was an opportunity for me to brief them about the E-levy. From the response, I gathered it is their hope that this E-levy never is passed."
Fast and pray so NPP doesn't have all the MPs to pass E-levy – Akandoh
The Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has urged Ghanaians to fast and pray against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers in Parliament in order they don't have the full number of MPs to pass the controversial E-levy.
"The only way this E-levy will never be passed is for the NPP not to have their full complement, so it is a genuine prayer. Some of them should fast to pray that the NPP in Parliament will not have the full complement in order to pass the E-levy, it is genuine prayer and I stand by it," he added.
Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to accept the E-levy.
According to him, the E-levy will provide an avenue to widen the tax net and hence ensure development for the country.
Making a case for the unpopular tax, the President said the country can only achieve its goal of a Ghana Beyond Aid if more citizens contribute their quota.
Delivering the keynote address at the 2022 National Labour Conference at Kwahu- Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, Nana Addo said the percentage of Ghanaians paying direct taxes is woefully inadequate and efforts must be made to bridge the gap.
"We cannot continue to allow less than 10%, specifically 7.8%, that is, 2.4 million people of the population to carry the direct tax burden of 30.8 million people. We must provide an opportunity for every Ghanaian to contribute towards nation-building," he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh