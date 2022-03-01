"The only way this E-levy will never be passed is for the NPP not to have their full complement, so it is a genuine prayer. Some of them should fast to pray that the NPP in Parliament will not have the full complement in order to pass the E-levy, it is genuine prayer and I stand by it," he added.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to accept the E-levy.

According to him, the E-levy will provide an avenue to widen the tax net and hence ensure development for the country.

Making a case for the unpopular tax, the President said the country can only achieve its goal of a Ghana Beyond Aid if more citizens contribute their quota.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2022 National Labour Conference at Kwahu- Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, Nana Addo said the percentage of Ghanaians paying direct taxes is woefully inadequate and efforts must be made to bridge the gap.