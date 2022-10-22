RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

FEC issues directives on constituency elections of the NDC

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed all elections of its constituency executives to be conducted in a day.

NDC
NDC

The NDC set aside Saturday, October 22 to Sunday 23, 2022 to hold its internal elections at the Constituency level.

Read Also

In a statement issued, constituency election officers are to choose either of the days to hold the polls. Failure to do so attracts sanctions.

This directive included all Constituency Youth and Women conferences.

“All regional party secretariats, regional election directorates, and committees are to ensure that this directive is enforced and strictly adhered to, failing which sanctions will be applied”, the statement said.

FEC DIRECTIVES
FEC DIRECTIVES Pulse Ghana

The constituency elections are slated for today October 22 and 23, 2022 whereas the regional-level election will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022 and the national congress will be on December 17.

Meanwhile, confusion has rocked the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti region, some members are protesting the alleged omission of their names from the voter's album.

This was after some angry members stormed the party’s office on Thursday and vandalized properties to protest the alleged removal of their names.

The aggrieved members claimed their names have been removed and replaced with unknown ones as the party prepares to hold elections at the constituency on Saturday, October 24 hence the affected party members are worried they could be denied to exercise their franchise.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

No one can stop Dr. Bawumia; it’s his time to lead Ghana – Former Deputy AG

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been leading the digitization drive in this administration.

You have no business being in government if you can’t stabilize the cedi - Dr. Bawumia told

President Akufo-Addo

If you decide to vote for NDC in 2024, that’s your problem – Akufo-Addo to Kwabre East residents

John Mahama

John Mahama is very likely to win 2024 elections – Survey