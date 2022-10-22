The NDC set aside Saturday, October 22 to Sunday 23, 2022 to hold its internal elections at the Constituency level.
FEC issues directives on constituency elections of the NDC
The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed all elections of its constituency executives to be conducted in a day.
In a statement issued, constituency election officers are to choose either of the days to hold the polls. Failure to do so attracts sanctions.
This directive included all Constituency Youth and Women conferences.
“All regional party secretariats, regional election directorates, and committees are to ensure that this directive is enforced and strictly adhered to, failing which sanctions will be applied”, the statement said.
The constituency elections are slated for today October 22 and 23, 2022 whereas the regional-level election will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022 and the national congress will be on December 17.
Meanwhile, confusion has rocked the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti region, some members are protesting the alleged omission of their names from the voter's album.
This was after some angry members stormed the party’s office on Thursday and vandalized properties to protest the alleged removal of their names.
The aggrieved members claimed their names have been removed and replaced with unknown ones as the party prepares to hold elections at the constituency on Saturday, October 24 hence the affected party members are worried they could be denied to exercise their franchise.
