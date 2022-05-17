FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrested again

The reason for his arrest remains unknown and his whereabouts are unknown.

A member of the #FixTheCountry movement Benjamin Darko confirmed his arrest on Accra-based Class FM.

Barker-Vormawor is on a GH¢2 million bail with two sureties, one of whom is to deposit documents of his landed property to the court.

Pulse Ghana

Earlier, Oliver was charged with treason for threatening to stage a coup in the country if the controversial 1.75% E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

He was charged by the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, and remanded into police custody till Monday, February 28, 2022.