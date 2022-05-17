RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

#FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrested again

Kojo Emmanuel

A convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has been arrested again.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Barker-Vormawor was picked up by security personnel today, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The reason for his arrest remains unknown and his whereabouts are unknown.

A member of the #FixTheCountry movement Benjamin Darko confirmed his arrest on Accra-based Class FM.

Barker-Vormawor is on a GH¢2 million bail with two sureties, one of whom is to deposit documents of his landed property to the court.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Oliver Barker-Vormawor Pulse Ghana

Earlier, Oliver was charged with treason for threatening to stage a coup in the country if the controversial 1.75% E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

He was charged by the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, and remanded into police custody till Monday, February 28, 2022.

He was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

