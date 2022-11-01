Forgive NPP for Akufo-Addo’s reckless comments - Boakye Agyarko begs Kwabre residents

He said the president’s statement can alienate them and it will affect the party in the 2024 general elections.

Boakye Agyarko who spoke to Accra-based Peace FM apologized on behalf of the NPP indicating that the party does not belong to one man.

“To the people of Kwabire and everyone else who got offended by these statements, we apologize. This was one person’s utterances; the party does not belong to one person. The thing about this tradition and party is that it does not belong to one person.

“Some parties belong to individuals but per our tradition, this party does not belong to one person, it belongs to all of us. If one person says something and it doesn’t go well, it affects all of us. We apologize. If you see the vote these people give to us, they need pampering. So what I’m asking is that they should tamper justice with mercy,” he said.

“The elders say, it is a king who is going into the public that has people dancing behind him, not the one returning. So I ask that you forgive us and consider the love you have for us because you have a great stake in the party, so you continue to vote for us and move forward together, he further added.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an interview on Kumasi-based OTEC FM said he does not care if the people of kwabre decide to vote against the NPP.

The president in his response said; “people make those kinds of threats, me, they don’t frighten me. “There is no need for people to say if I do not do it, this or that. That is your own problem. Of course, I will fulfill my promises.