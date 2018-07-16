Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old mother

news

Former Chief of Staff under the immediate past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Julius Debrah, has reportedly lost his mother.

According to a report by online portal MyNewsGh.com, Madam Kate Pokua died on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

She was aged 73, and is reported to have died after battling a short illness, a family source disclosed.

Her loss comes a big blow to Julius Debrah, who is known to hold a very close relationship with his late mother.

Mr. Debrah used to serve as Chief of Staff under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

The former Local Government Minister and his family are, however, yet to release details about the funeral arrangements.

A source to the family said a meeting will be held, after which all other announcements will officially follow.