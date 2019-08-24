The ex-police officer defeated the incumbent MP for the area, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, to grab the party's parliamentary ticket in the constituency for the 2020 polls.

Tuubo shocked the police service after he resigned to from his job as the Executive Secretary to then IGP, Asante Apeatu, to pursue active politics.

His decision to quit policing for politics was heavily criticized by Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary select committee on defense and interior Collins Owusu Amankwah.

“If a police constable or lance corporal quits active service for politics the effect is very minimal compared somebody who has gone through the ranks to the extent he is an Executive Secretary to the IGP calls for concern. It means any decision taken by the IGP in relation to the security of the state and the police service he was part of it. This makes it quite scary”, he revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.