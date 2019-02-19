The police in the region confirmed the arrest of the top NDC official to Accra based Joy FM.

According to the report, about 15 armed security men in two police vehicles stormed his Fumesua residence and picked the politician, his househelp told the reporter.

READ ALSO: Interesting placards pop up as Menzgold clients in Tarkwa demonstrate again

It is believed that the a erstwhile John Mahama appointee might be arrested in connection with Monday, February 18, 2019 fatal shooting at the NDC’s Regional Office in Kumasi which left one person dead and another seriously wounded.

Eyewitness account say the killer is member of the NDC militia, the Hawks.

He shot the late NDC man thrice. First in the leg as he run and twice in the chest at close range as he lay vulnerable.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the party will not shield the perpetrators

READ ALSO: The story of Ghanaian Sakawa boys breaking hearts and making millions online “We have indicated that crime has no party colours. We don’t know who perpetrated this but because of the presence of the eyewitness, I am sure it will not be difficult for the police to get people to identify the perpetrators. Whoever did this should be picked up and dealt with according to law,” he added.