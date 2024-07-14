Frankin Cudjoe says comparing Akufo-Addo to Nkrumah is like ‘daylight and darkness’

In a recent interview with Channel One TV, Cudjoe remarked, "There’s a need for comparison, and upon hindsight, I think many could have probably been saying something similar. I think I have seen on our news items, dating back to Rawlings’ time, somebody saying Rawlings was far ahead of Nkrumah. And I kept saying that every era has some levels of political idiocy, which is allowed; we allow these things."
Franklin Cudjoe, founder and president of IMANI Africa, has strongly criticised comparisons between President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah, stating that such parallels are akin to "comparing light to darkness."
The controversy arose after Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, praised President Akufo-Addo's performance, drawing backlash for likening it to Nkrumah’s leadership.
Reacting to the controversial comment, Cudjoe responded, "Probably, the only near truth to comparing Nana Addo [President] to Nkrumah is that they both bankrupted the economy by the time they were forced out of power. They had both bankrupted the economy, but Nana Addo [the president] had much more because he had much more free money. And he should have been a bit wiser because he had so much to learn from previous leaders and pitfalls. This administration had the most money."
Cudjoe continued, "That is the only comparison I can make, in terms of actual fact, pound for pound, not at all. It’s like daylight and darkness. But NAPO is permitted. I don’t even know why he actually apologised because, frankly speaking, that is what he believes in, right? He believes in that. Just trying to rewrite history doesn’t wash."
Cudjoe further criticised President Akufo-Addo's leadership style, alleging authoritarian tendencies and referencing the controversial removal of former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo. "Not listening, not paying attention to any sound advice… Nkrumah was quite stubborn; remember that? He became dictatorial, and all that. I’m not saying he is a dictator, but he has those tendencies. Look at Domelevo’s treatment [By Akufo-Addo]."
These remarks come amidst ongoing debates over President Akufo-Addo’s legacy and his administration’s handling of Ghana’s economic challenges.