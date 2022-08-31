Franklin Cudjoe gives 20 reasons why Ghanaians are lucky to have Nana Addo as President

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed how lucky Ghanaians are to have him as the Head of State.

According to him, he has the country at heart and this has been reflected in all the policies and infrastructure he has done since he became President.

On his tour in the Savannah Region, Nana Addo wondered why the Yapei-Kusawgu district was still underdeveloped even though they keep voting for the opposition party NDC.

However, assuring the Chiefs and people gathered at the function, he hinted that he is going to heed their cry because he is the best Ghanaians can have.

"But Yagbonwura, you are lucky, you have me as the President of Ghana. I'm going to do it for you. In the same way, no secondary school, no Senior Technical School, in the whole of Kusawgu area, ahhh, eiiiiiii", he wondered.

"Yagbonwura I'm not here in a campaign, but I think I have said enough for you and your people Kusawgu to think about your vote in 2024," he added.

The statement has received many reactions from Ghanaians, especially on social media.

Franklin Cudjoe adding his voice to the President praising himself listed 20 reasons why Ghanaians are lucky.

Pulse Ghana

Here are Franklin Cudjoe's reasons:

We should be lucky he is the first to have a proper family and friends government instituted. We should be lucky he was the first President to start bathing in the skies in the most expensive ultra luxurious rented top-notch private jets. We should be lucky he is the President who has superintended over the most corrupt government. We should be lucky he has run the largest government ever in Africa. We should be lucky he has borrowed the most in the history of the nation with nothing commensurate to show for a such quantum leap in our loans so far. We should be lucky he is the President who has allowed his brother to place his commission ahead of our need for loans for which reason Ghana goes to borrow not because the country needs it, but because his brother needs the commission from our borrowings. We should be lucky he is the President who blew up all the wonderful opportunities he had to turn things around including having over GH¢30 billion from the COVID-19 pandemic to keep this country in shape. We should be lucky he is the President who collapsed banks and laid people off. We should be lucky he is the President who superintended over the killing of 8 persons to make him President, a subject matter he never condemned and is not bothered to investigate. We should be lucky that he is the President who took us to IMF even less than two weeks after his agents and assigns continued to assure us we were not going there. We should be lucky that he is the President under whose tenor Ghana is more divided along political lines. We should be lucky that PDS, BOST, Agyapa, and PPA scandals among others broke out and have refused to do anything meaningful under them except to cover up. We should be lucky that he is the President at a time when we can’t even honour our statutory obligations. We should be lucky that he is the President who chased the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu out of office because he was investigating his close officials. We should be lucky that he is the President under whose term 500 excavators grew wings and flew away. We should be lucky he is the President under whose term the Cedi is exchanged for GH¢10 to $1 after he openly criticised it as bad management, and the exchange of $1 with GH¢2. We should be lucky he is President at a time that a litre of fuel is selling at the price at which we used to buy a gallon in 2016 which he criticised as bad. We should be lucky he is the President under whom Ghana’s currency is the next worst performing currency after Sri Lanka, a country without a President. We should be lucky to he is President at a time Ghana has been downgraded by all International Rating Agencies including the recent downgrade of certain banks in Ghana after spending GH¢25 billion to clean up the banking sector that needed GH¢9 million to resolve. We should be lucky to have him as President when under his term, Ghana is rated as the second country with the highest risk of default in paying its debts.