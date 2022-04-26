'NPP will be destroyed totally' under Freddie Blay — Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Blay joined the NPP in 2011 and contested for the party's first Vice Chairmanship position in 2014.

He was later made the acting chairman of the party when Paul Afoko, who was elected as the party's national chairman in 2014, was ousted from office.

He steered the party to win its biggest electoral victory in the 2016 polls, amidst internal bickering.

When he announced his decision to quit the CPP, it was not surprising to many political analysts.

Under the John Kufuor administration, he was made the first deputy speaker of parliament.

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe speaking on Freddie Blay as the NPP Chairman said he is an alien.

Speaking on Metro TV on Monday, April 25, 2022, he said Blay is corrupt after promising to provide 275 buses for the constituencies of the party as part of his campaign to win the chairmanship slot of the party in 2018.

"When he was campaigning, he promised numerous buses that he said he will bring to the party, where are they now? [after he won the chairmanship] Some people like [Freddie Blay] you don't give them power; that is why I say Akufo-Addo has changed in a way I don’t understand.

"Blay is his name and he was a CPP man," Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said.