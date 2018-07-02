Pulse.com.gh logo
Free SHS beneficiaries to increase in 2018 – Education Minister


  • Published:
Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education play

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
The Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has said that the Free Senior High School (SHS) program will enrol more students in September 2018 than it did in 2017.

He said this when he joined members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia South Constituency for a health walk and free medical screening.

Dr Opoku Premepeh revealed that there had been a 10% increase of prospective beneficiaries who have registered under the policy this year with placement expected to increase by 30% than last year.

“Ghanaians will be told very soon. It is going to be more exciting. The number of kids who have registered has increased by about 10% over last year. The number of kids that we are expected to place is going to be probably 30% than last year. So Ghanaians have voted positively for the Free SHS policy.”

He admitted that the program has encountered some challenges which are being addressed by the government.

The Minister also said Ghanaians should expect more excitement as the government prepares to implement the second round of the policy.

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South constituency explained that the health walk and screening were organised ahead of the party’s National delegate’s congress in Koforidua.

He said the Akufo-Addo led administration will continue to roll out policies and programs that will benefit the Ghanaian populace.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

