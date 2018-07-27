Pulse.com.gh logo
Free SHS nothing more than a ‘populist rhetoric’ – NDC


Felix Kwakye Ofosu said the Free SHS is struggling today because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was thinking of votes when it was promised, and not necessarily how the policy would be implemented and sustained.

  • Published:
A former Deputy Minister of Communication under the John Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has accused government of “wooing” Ghanaians with the Free SHS policy just to win votes.

He said the Free SHS is struggling today because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was thinking of votes when it was promised, and not necessarily how the policy would be implemented and sustained.

READ ALSO: Then and Now: 5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life story

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu was speaking in relation to government’s decision to introduce the double-track system in public second cycle schools to cater for the growing number of students.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

 

Government has explained that the two-track system is meant to cater for the spike in enrolment into senior high schools due to the free SHS policy.

With this system, each track will be in school for specific days for each semester and go on vacation and come back for the second semester. While the first track is in school, the second track will be on vacation and vice-versa.

However, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu has described the double-track system as a “glorified shift system”, insisting government had no idea about how to finance and sustain the programme, but for purposes of votes, he had to make that promise.

“Free SHS, as it was promised by the NPP to be delivered, has collapsed. Is government not scrambling to look for ways to sustain a policy that is clearly unstainable? This double-intake system the president is talking about is nothing more than a glorified shift system. You can call a donkey an ass and paint its face with make-up, it will still remain an ass, it will never become a horse, so, they can call it whatever they like, it is a shift system,” he said on Metro TV Good Morning Ghana Thursday.

READ ALSO: EC Chair: EC job "too rough for ladies"; reject it - Bagbin to Jean Mensa

He added: “I am sure you are aware of the BBC interview with Mr Akufo-Addo on the free SHS. That poor performance by the president should have ended the free SHS debate because it was clear that the man whose vision it was supposed to be …simply did not have the answers to how much it will cost or how it was going to be implemented. It was the clearest indication that it was nothing more than populist rhetoric intended only to woo Ghanaians into voting for him.”

