Free SHS will produce more great men like Busia - Bawumia

Government’s flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) programme will help uplift children from poor homes to become great persons in future, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

According to him, the policy provides the perfect platform for underprivileged kids to develop into great men like Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia.

The Vice President was speaking at a ceremony held in Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region to celebrate the life and legacy of Prof Busia.

Dr. Bawumia eulogised the former Prime Minister, describing him as a man of vision who “left the blueprint for welfare capitalism which other governments from the tradition have implemented”.

He said the Nana Addo government is bent on continuing with the social interventions and good works that the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition started.

Dr. Bawumia pointed to government’s Free SHS programme as a policy that would help give a better future to children from poor homes.

He explained that a great man like Dr. Busia would never have become who he was if he had not gotten the necessary education.

“After we have provided for food, water and roads, one thing Dr Busia would want us to do without fail is to ensure that every child in the country, regardless of where they live, and regardless of their parents’ ability, gets the opportunity to go to school.



“How else could a rural boy like Dr Abrefa Busia grow up to become such a scholar? He believed and treasured the power of the mind and in the development in freedom of every citizen. There should be no barriers to the development of minds. It is a profitable social investment for the future. Imagine if Dr Abrefa Busia did not get the chance to go to Mfantsipim School. Who then says that Free SHS is not good or it is not time for it to start?” Dr. Bawumia rhetorically asked.

He added that the Nana-Addo administration will continue to demonstrate the “Danquah-Busia-Dombo’s commitment to caring for the vulnerable and needy in society”.