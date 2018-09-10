Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Free SHS will produce more great men like Busia - Bawumia


Free Education Free SHS will produce more great men like Busia - Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia said the Free SHS policy provides the perfect platform for underprivileged kids to develop into great men like Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Government’s flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) programme will help uplift children from poor homes to become great persons in future, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

According to him, the policy provides the perfect platform for underprivileged kids to develop into great men like Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia.

READ ALSO:  NPP Primaries: Aliu Mahama's son Farouk to run for MP

The Vice President was speaking at a ceremony held in Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region to celebrate the life and legacy of Prof Busia.

Dr. Bawumia eulogised the former Prime Minister, describing him as a man of vision who “left the blueprint for welfare capitalism which other governments from the tradition have implemented”.

Status of Dr. K.A. Busia play

Status of Dr. K.A. Busia

 

He said the Nana Addo government is bent on continuing with the social interventions and good works that the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition started.

Dr. Bawumia pointed to government’s Free SHS programme as a policy that would help give a better future to children from poor homes.

He explained that a great man like Dr. Busia would never have become who he was if he had not gotten the necessary education.

READ ALSO:  202 Election: People with money seeking to hijack NDC- Rawlings to delegates

“After we have provided for food, water and roads, one thing Dr Busia would want us to do without fail is to ensure that every child in the country, regardless of where they live, and regardless of their parents’ ability, gets the opportunity to go to school.

“How else could a rural boy like Dr Abrefa Busia grow up to become such a scholar? He believed and treasured the power of the mind and in the development in freedom of every citizen. There should be no barriers to the development of minds. It is a profitable social investment for the future. Imagine if Dr Abrefa Busia did not get the chance to go to Mfantsipim School. Who then says that Free SHS is not good or it is not time for it to start?” Dr. Bawumia rhetorically asked.

He added that the Nana-Addo administration will continue to demonstrate the “Danquah-Busia-Dombo’s commitment to caring for the vulnerable and needy in society”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Africa's Challenges: Stop blaming colonial masters for Africa’s woes – Nana Addo Africa's Challenges Stop blaming colonial masters for Africa’s woes – Nana Addo
Vigilantism: We’ll disband our vigilante groups if NPP does same – NDC Vigilantism We’ll disband our vigilante groups if NPP does same – NDC
Central Region: Angry youth 'chase away' Ekumfi MP over failed promises Central Region Angry youth 'chase away' Ekumfi MP over failed promises
NPP Primaries: Aliu Mahama's son Farouk to run for MP NPP Primaries Aliu Mahama's son Farouk to run for MP
Security: NDC to recruit 200,000 boys into newly formed vigilante groups Security NDC to recruit 200,000 boys into newly formed vigilante groups
202 Election: People with money seeking to hijack NDC- Rawlings to delegates 202 Election People with money seeking to hijack NDC- Rawlings to delegates

Recommended Videos

Politics: I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings Politics I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings
Local News: Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo Local News Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo
Salinko: Actor says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS Salinko Actor says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS



Top Articles

1 NPP Primaries Aliu Mahama's son Farouk to run for MPbullet
2 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers againbullet
3 Andrew Barnes Australian High Commissioner warns Ghana against...bullet
4 Vigilantism Why political parties are forming vigilante groupsbullet
5 Security NDC to recruit 200,000 boys into newly formed vigilante...bullet
6 2020 Elections Mahama should not run for president- Nunoo...bullet
7 202 Election People with money seeking to hijack NDC-...bullet
8 RIP VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated...bullet
9 Central Region Angry youth 'chase away' Ekumfi MP over...bullet
10 Andrew Barnes Be 'open-minded' about US military deal:...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

NPP Government Gabby admits times are hard but urges patience
Vigilantism IGP supports vigilante groups- Asiedu Nketia tells NCCE
Justice Crabbe
Review Recap of the week in politics
NDC Race 5 interesting things about Mahama you need to know
X
Advertisement