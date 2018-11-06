news

Prof. Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has said fresh school leavers enter into partisan politics to amass wealth for themselves.

According to him, corruption has gained root in Ghanaian politics adding that it will be difficult to prosecute officials who cause financial losses to the state.

Speaking during the home-coming service organised by the First Baptist Church in Tema Community Five as part of its 50th anniversary, Rev Prof Martey charged Ghanaians to elect politicians with integrity to lead the country.

"People go into politics for money. You see a fresh school leaver go into politics and when unfortunately he's given a position, and the first thing he does is to amass wealth," he said.

Citing South Korea where officials found to be corrupt were punished, he said Ghana celebrated leaders who had caused financial loss to the nation.

He stated "We shouldn’t be in this state. Go to South Korea. In the 50’s when we had our independence, South Korea also had her independence. The GDP is almost the same.

"The only difference between the two nations is that South Korea for the past two or three years, they have jailed two heads of states for money laundering and corruption but you in Ghana, you rather hail the thieves and want them to come back again. This is serious!"