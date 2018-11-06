Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


"Fresh school leavers enter into politics to make money for themselves"

According to Prof. Martey, it will be difficult to prosecute officials who cause financial losses to the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Prof. Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has said fresh school leavers enter into partisan politics to amass wealth for themselves.

According to him, corruption has gained root in Ghanaian politics adding that it will be difficult to prosecute officials who cause financial losses to the state.

Speaking during the home-coming service organised by the First Baptist Church in Tema Community Five as part of its 50th anniversary, Rev Prof Martey charged Ghanaians to elect politicians with integrity to lead the country.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo’s appointees have begun showing signs of corruption- Rev Martey

"People go into politics for money. You see a fresh school leaver go into politics and when unfortunately he's given a position, and the first thing he does is to amass wealth," he said.

Citing South Korea where officials found to be corrupt were punished, he said Ghana celebrated leaders who had caused financial loss to the nation.

READ MORE: Most homosexuals are children of satan - Rev Martey

He stated "We shouldn’t be in this state. Go to South Korea. In the 50’s when we had our independence, South Korea also had her independence. The GDP is almost the same. 

"The only difference between the two nations is that South Korea for the past two or three years, they have jailed two heads of states for money laundering and corruption but you in Ghana, you rather hail the thieves and want them to come back again. This is serious!"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC MP finally rides bicycle to Parliament over economic hardship NDC MP finally rides bicycle to Parliament over economic hardship
I'm the right person to lead the NDC - Hudu Yahya I'm the right person to lead the NDC - Hudu Yahya
NPP winning the war against corruption - Minister NPP winning the war against corruption - Minister
I would’ve said worse things if I was Maritime boss – Ken Agyapong I would’ve said worse things if I was Maritime boss – Ken Agyapong
EOCO boss suspended for telling Govt to ‘prosecute its corrupt appointees' EOCO boss suspended for telling Govt to ‘prosecute its corrupt appointees'
NDC MP to ride bicycle to Parliament in protest of fuel price hikes NDC MP to ride bicycle to Parliament in protest of fuel price hikes

Recommended Videos

3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition 3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition
‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo ‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama



Top Articles

1 Mahama, Spio, Bagbin and Sly storm Hogbetsotso festival [Photos]bullet
2 My Govt is cleaning Mahama’s ‘big mess’ – Nana Addobullet
3 Prosecute your 'corrupt' officials first - EOCO tells gov'tbullet
4 Photos: George Andah's mangled vehiclebullet
5 Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]bullet
6 Northern Region: NDC ‘Al-Qaeda’ boys assault regional secretarybullet
7 Saudi Arabia King Salman hosts Bawumiabullet
8 General Mosquito behind NDC's 'Al Qaeda' attack - Ministerbullet
9 We won't resort to reckless borrowing like the NDC -...bullet
10 Stop the propaganda - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'warns' Mahamabullet

Related Articles

NDC MP finally rides bicycle to Parliament over economic hardship
NPP winning the war against corruption - Minister
EOCO boss suspended for telling Govt to ‘prosecute its corrupt appointees'
NDC MP to ride bicycle to Parliament in protest of fuel price hikes
Prosecute your 'corrupt' officials first - EOCO tells gov't
Prosecute Kweku Baako together with Nyantakyi - Asiedu Nketia to AG
'Corrupt' politicians fear passage of RTI bill - NCCE
NDC statement on Nana Addo to be investigated 'infantile nonsense'
Nyantakyi's ban: Akufo-Addo must be investigated - NDC
4 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things he said in opposition

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxesbullet
3 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
4 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

NPP Invincible Forces threaten to demonstrate over jobs
We'll give good account of ourselves after end of 4-year mandate- Akufo-Addo
Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
I'm going to Jubilee House in 2021 - Joshua Alabi
Nana Addo swears Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; 4 others in
X
Advertisement