Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Fritz Baffour dumps Mahama for Alban Bagbin


Fritz Baffour dumps Mahama for Alban Bagbin

The ex-legislature, in a Facebook post said he is going to work hard to "get a friend and colleague elected as flagbearer of the NDC."

  • Published:
play

The former Information Minister under the Mills-Mahama administration, Fritz Baffour, has declared his support for Alban Bagbin in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race.

The ex-legislature, in a Facebook post said he is going to work hard to "get a friend and colleague elected as flagbearer of the NDC."

READ MORE: Mahama warns Nana Addo to stop harassing SHS headmasters

Admitting the task to get Bagbin elected to lead the NDC will be daunting, he noted that "It will not be easy but to borrow from the motto of the vaunted British SAS. ‘Who dares wins. ‘ I’m opting for Alban Bagbin! "

His declaration for Bagbin has come to many NDC supporters as a surprise since he has cordial relationship with former President John Mahama and were hoping that he will back his candidature.

Also, the former comedian was recently since with Kojo Bonsu when he stormed former President Jerry John Rawlings' residence to declare his intention run for the NDC flagbearership race.

 “Hello folks, I hope all is well. I just want to say that I love Ghana, so I do not have the luxury of standing on the sidelines when it comes to stepping into the breach,” Mr Baffour wrote on Facebook.

 “I have decided to work extremely hard to get a friend and colleague elected as flagbearer of the NDC. It will not be easy but to borrow from the motto of the vaunted British SAS. ‘Who dares wins. ‘ I’m opting for Alban Bagbin!  I’m going to be extremely busy pushing the envelope for the next few weeks so pardon my occasional absence. God bless Ghana.”

So far, 13 persons, including former President Mahama, have declared their intention to contest for the flagbearership position of the NDC.

READ MORE:"Life super hard" under NPP- Mahama laments

Others include former Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Cape Coast South, Kweku Ricketts Hagan, former Minister of Trade, Ekwow Spio Garbrah, former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Prof Joshua Alabi.

The rest are the football administrator, Kojo Bonsu, Stephen Atubiga, a young lawyer and a member of the party’s communication team, Elikplim Agbemava, David Dotse Kuwadah, and one Nurudeen Iddrisu, thought to be a consultant in the oil and gas industry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP chairman condemns Delta Force attack on MP NPP chairman condemns Delta Force attack on MP
"Life super hard" under NPP- Mahama laments "Life super hard" under NPP- Mahama laments
Of Delta Force's attack, Mahama's 'incompetence' and other major news of the week Of Delta Force's attack, Mahama's 'incompetence' and other major news of the week
Dr. Bawumia is behaving like a serial caller - Anita Desoso Dr. Bawumia is behaving like a serial caller - Anita Desoso
NPP are looting the national coffers - NDC man NPP are looting the national coffers - NDC man
NPP youth group accuses gov't of neglect; cries for job NPP youth group accuses gov't of neglect; cries for job

Recommended Videos

We’ll make Accra, Africa’s cleanest city – Sanitation Minister We’ll make Accra, Africa’s cleanest city – Sanitation Minister
Politic: ‘NDC will be given another chance in 2020’ – Mahama Politic ‘NDC will be given another chance in 2020’ – Mahama
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage' Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage'



Top Articles

1 5 NDC aspirants plan to merge against Mahamabullet
2 NPP are looting the national coffers - NDC manbullet
3 Dr. Bawumia is behaving like a serial caller - Anita Desosobullet
4 Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the...bullet
5 Legal Suit Kofi Portuphy in hot waters for keeping state vehiclesbullet
6 ‘Samira competing her husband; wants 20 people for WHO confab’bullet
7 Minority accuse Akufo-Addo of ‘stealing’ Mahama’s glorybullet
8 Of Delta Force's attack, Mahama's 'incompetence' and...bullet
9 NPP chairman condemns Delta Force attack on MPbullet
10 NPP youth group accuses gov't of neglect; cries for jobbullet

Related Articles

NPP chairman condemns Delta Force attack on MP
"Life super hard" under NPP- Mahama laments
Of Delta Force's attack, Mahama's 'incompetence' and other major news of the week
Dr. Bawumia is behaving like a serial caller - Anita Desoso
NPP are looting the national coffers - NDC man
Your incompetence has killed your career - Wontumi jabs Mahama
Mahama warns Nana Addo to stop harassing SHS headmasters
Goosie Tanoh begins nationwide campaign
Minority accuse Akufo-Addo of ‘stealing’ Mahama’s glory
5 NDC aspirants plan to merge against Mahama

Top Videos

1 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
2 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
4 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet
8 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
9 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Chairman Wontumi
Your incompetence has killed your career - Wontumi jabs Mahama
Former President John Mahama with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Mahama warns Nana Addo to stop harassing SHS headmasters
Goosie Tanoh
Goosie Tanoh begins nationwide campaign
Kweku Baako apoligises ver BBC/Anas lie
Vigilantes Jail Delta Force members and throw keys into the sea - Kweku Baako
X
Advertisement