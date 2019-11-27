The group, identifying itself as Elephant Youth Association said the Chief of Staff has hijacked monies meant for them from the presidency.

The group claims Mr Assenso Boakye has also denied them all financial assistance from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A member of the group, who spoke to Class News, said: “Mr Assenso is owing us and we are here for our money. We hear the government has given the money to him to give to us but he’s lying to us that he has paid the money to Mr Osono, but Mr Osono says he hasn’t received any money, so, we are demonstrating to collect our money.”

Francis Asenso Boakye (Left) and Samuel Abu Jinapor

The group is said to be the initiator and operator of an elephant mascot that usually organises parades at political campaigns and rallies of the governing New Patriotic Party.

The National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, intervened and promised the angry youth he would resolve the matter.