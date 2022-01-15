GAF withdraws soldiers assigned to Speaker Bagbin

Meanwhile, the Speaker in reaction to the move said: “The office of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin has taken note of the withdrawal of four military officers posted to assist in the protection of the Speaker. The attempt to strip the Speaker off security protection is untenable. In a country that takes pride in its democratic institutions and processes, the decision to reduce the number of security personnel assigned to the Speaker detracts from the political gains that Ghana has made, and is a bad precedent”.