According to a statement signed by Major General NP Andoh, the military personnel being called back did not go through the right processes before being attached to the Speaker’s office.
GAF withdraws soldiers assigned to Speaker Bagbin
The Ghana Armed Forces has withdrawn some four soldiers attached to the security detail of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for his protection.
The names of the soldiers are given as WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince.
“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from January 14, 2022, while efforts are made to regularise their attachment,” the letter to Mr Bagbin stated.
Meanwhile, the Speaker in reaction to the move said: “The office of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin has taken note of the withdrawal of four military officers posted to assist in the protection of the Speaker. The attempt to strip the Speaker off security protection is untenable. In a country that takes pride in its democratic institutions and processes, the decision to reduce the number of security personnel assigned to the Speaker detracts from the political gains that Ghana has made, and is a bad precedent”.
