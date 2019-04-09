The Ghanaian expressed anger at the presence of the embattled presidential at a Diaspora Town Hall Meeting in London organised by the Ministry of Information.

Bissue was captured in the exposé allegedly taking bribe to compromise his work at the Inter-ministerial Committee on illegal mining.

He stepped aside from his position to allow for investigation and has since been interrogated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The angry citizen of Ghana who spotted Charles Bissue at the meeting in London questioned his presence and demanded answers.

The angry questioner quizzed: "To Mr. Deputy Attorney General, you made mention of various corruption issues that are being prosecuted. We are aware that recently Anas Aremeyaw Anas came out with a documentary involving one gentleman here taking cash gift when he was entrusted to work towards the elimination of galamsey and now I want you to tell me what specific measures have been done about that gentleman too, Mr. Bissue? And he is here sitting with us; is he here with our tax money with you as government delegation or he came on his own?"

But Deputy Minister of Information Pius Hadzide in response said: "It’s our understanding that the gentleman one of the questioners referred to has been a long-standing member of this Ghanaian community here in the UK and he is here today again as an independent Ghanaian to participate in the programme and he is not part of the government delegation."

Meanwhile, Bissue reacting to the events that unfolded at the meeting in a write up said:

"I lived in the UK for close to 20 years all my kids are in the UK.

"I had all my tertiary education in the UK.

"I sought permission from the chief of staff, to come and meet my PHD supervisor on mining reforms in Ghana (which is privately funded) and as well see my kids.

"I was not a member of the government's entourage; I went to the programme as a Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party."