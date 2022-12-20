I’m sad only few women are in NDC's national executive team – Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Speaking on an Accra-based 3FM Sunrise morning show on Monday, December 19, 2022, Betty who served as Education minister from 2011 to 2012 and Attorney-General from 2009 to 2011 said more women must be ready to take up leadership roles and allowed to do so.

“I am disappointed that as the NDC, we have not been able to attract more women at that level of politics. How can I be satisfied? I expected to witness a 40 or 50/50 balance of male and female candidates.

“How many women vied for the National Chairman, and how many women contested for General Secretary? That is why I put myself up forward four years ago to prove that women can break through that invisible glass ceiling,” 3news.com quoted her to have said.