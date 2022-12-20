I’m sad only few women are in NDC's national executive team – Betty Mould-Iddrisu

According to the former First Vice Chairperson of the biggest opposition political party, it is disheartening to realise that not many females contested for positions in the just-ended 10th National Delegates Congress of the NDC.
Betty Mould-Iddrisu has lamented how the newly elected national executive team of the National Democratic Congress has only a few women compared to their male counterparts.
Speaking on an Accra-based 3FM Sunrise morning show on Monday, December 19, 2022, Betty who served as Education minister from 2011 to 2012 and Attorney-General from 2009 to 2011 said more women must be ready to take up leadership roles and allowed to do so.
“I am disappointed that as the NDC, we have not been able to attract more women at that level of politics. How can I be satisfied? I expected to witness a 40 or 50/50 balance of male and female candidates.
“How many women vied for the National Chairman, and how many women contested for General Secretary? That is why I put myself up forward four years ago to prove that women can break through that invisible glass ceiling,” 3news.com quoted her to have said.
Dr Sherry Ayittey (2nd Vice Chairman), Barbara Serwaa Asamoah (Deputy General Secretary), Araba Tagoe, Cecilia Asaga, Victoria Kuma-Mintah (NEC Members), Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw (National Women’s Organiser), Abigail Elorm Mensah, Felicia Dzifa Tega (Deputy National Women Organisers) and Ruth Dela Seddoh (Deputy National Youth Organisers) are among the newly elected national executives of the NDC at its 10th National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17, 2022, but Betty Mould-Iddrisu said it is not enough.
