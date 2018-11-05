General Mosquito behind NDC's 'Al Qaeda' attack - Minister

news

Pius Enam Hadzide, the Deputy Minister of Information, has blamed the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia of being behind the attacks by NDC vigilantes in the Northern Region.

He said Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, emboldened the group with his endorsements of vigilantes in the NDC.

Over the weekend, a youth group called "Al Qaeda" assaulted the General Secretary of the NDC in the Northern Region.

Salisu Be-Awuribe, a former District Chief Executive, was assaulted by the party's vigilante group known as ‘Al-Qaeda’ boys.

As a result, he sustained multiple injuries. In addition, he had the windshield of his vehicle smashed by the vigilante group.

“It’s disgusting and a disgrace to the NDC party especially Asiedu Nketia. He publicly endorsed these vigilante groups in the party,” Hadzide said.

The matter has been reported to the Northern Regional Police Command while the former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Gonja was issued with a medical to seek attention at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.