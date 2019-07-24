In his latest epistle, he said he and his office will not kowtow to the whims and caprices of any political party.

Mr. Buaben Asamoah had earlier called on Mr. Amidu must stop "complaining all the time" and rather focus on doing his job.

The Adenta MP accused the Special Prosecutor of complaining too much when no one has prevented him from investigating the galamsey fraud allegations against former secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining, Charles Bissue.

But responding to this, Mr. Amidu said he oversees an independent office and will not allow any form of interference from party communicators.

“I wish Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoah to understand that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is governed by statute and I am mandated to lead it in the achievement of that mandate. I do not need any direct or indirect instructions from any office holder of any political party like him,” he wrote.

“It is time for him and others like him from other political parties to stop confusing the fact that I was appointed by the President of the Republic to mean that it created a vested right in the political party which supported him to win the elections to instruct or direct me as the Special Prosecutor.”

Mr. Amidu noted that Mr. Buaben Asamoah could as well get him removed from office if he thinks he talks too much.

“I was appointed by the President in his capacity as the Executive Authority of Ghana under the 1992 Constitution and not as the flag-bearer of any political party. Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa should understand that by my oath at my vetting in Parliament for appointment I was not going to be the poodle of any political party and he as the Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party should not try to test my resolve.

“Should he think that I am talking too much and not doing my job the simple solution is for him to have me removed from office.

"Until then he should leave me alone to continue to exercise the independent duties of my office in accordance with my oath before Parliament and my oath at my appointment as the Special Prosecutor,” the Special Prosecutor added.