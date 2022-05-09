Ghana has become a tourist destination for Adwoa Safo — Ablakwa

According to him, Ghana has become a tourist destination that she [Adwoa Safo] visits sparingly.

In a Twitter post, Ablakwa said "Adwoa Safo has many advantages going for her: we will no longer be paying my good honourable friend for no work done — we shall be ending the financial loss to the state; we would be leveraging on her vast international network (remember when she claimed her extensive World Bank contacts helped her establish the Dome-Kwabenya E-Block); she is already comfortably well-settled abroad, and so we wouldn’t have to spend extra taxpayer funds on perdiem and other relocation costs that other candidates for the top job will demand; I cannot think of any other suitable nominee who possesses her unique social media skills which would prove valuable in marketing and rebranding Ghana; and then most importantly, such a coveted high office requires a very powerful and feared candidate who is untouchable as she is, in order to command the attention and respect of big international actors, and also ensure stability in her new role."

Adwoa Safo has been accused by some members of the NPP of deliberately absenting herself from Parliament because she wasn't made the Deputy Majority Leader.

The lawmaker for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong accused her of sabotaging the government.

In an interview on GTV, he said Adwoa Safo is demanding to be the Deputy Majority Leader before she will come to parliament.

"She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole Minister, a cabinet Minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes. She should go to hell.

"She doesn’t come to Parliament and she is on TikTok dancing. Excuse me Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo," he said.