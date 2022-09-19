Ghana is on autopilot because Nana Addo lacks mental fortitude to govern — Sammy Gyamfi

He made this known when the President signed the book of condolence opened at the British High Commission in Accra in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He stated that Nana Addo signing the book of condolence couldn't form sentences to pay tribute to the monarch.

In an interview with JoyNews on Monday, September 19, 2022, Sammy Gyamfi said "If you have a president who has demonstrated even in recent times that he lacks the mental capacity and mental intelligence to govern, then it is unfortunate he rules this country.

"If you have a president who cannot write a simple message of condolence, we all saw at the UK High Commission signing the book of condolence that has been opened in memory of the late queen, and the president could not put his thoughts together to write a simple one paragraph or two paragraphs or at most three paragraphs message of condolence in memory of the queen."

Sammy Gyamfi Pulse Ghana

"He [Nana Addo] had to copiously copy from notes that have been prepared for him by his handlers; clearly, this is not a president who has what it takes to govern this country.