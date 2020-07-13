According to the former president, this is evident in the handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

He opined that Ghana needs a pragmatic leader in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is missing.

Addressing a meeting of his campaign team over the weekend in Accra, the NDC leader said his party has a track record of providing capable and competent leadership even in times of adversity.

Mr. Mahama thus urged the NDC members and supporters to work hard to bring the party back to power in December.

He also expressed his gratitude to the national executives as well as members and supporters of the party for supporting his nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate for this year’s presidential election.

He added that his nomination of Professor Opoku-Agyemang is a good example of the amplification of women who have worked hard to be where they are, and not tokenism.

Meanwhile, the President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo said the 2020 elections will be a comparison of records.

Addressing members of his Communications Advisory Team via Zoom from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House on the ninth day of his self-quarantine, the NPP leader opined that the December campaign should first be about how effective both Presidents had been in terms of furthering the social and economic advancement of the country and then the quality of the leadership they had provided.