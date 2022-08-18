RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ghana needs a businessman as President – Dr. Duffour

Evans Annang

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana has disclosed that the country needs a paradigm shift in terms of leadership.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor
Dr Kwabena Duffuor

He said the woes of Ghana are mainly leadership problems and therefore the election of a businessman as President will help.

He was speaking on how to get Ghana out of the current economic hole and avoid debt default during an interview aired on Joy News’s Upfront on Wednesday. When asked, “what kind of President does Ghana need now?’’ Dr. Duffuor answered, ‘’we have had lawyers as Presidents. Kuffuor was a lawyer, Professor Mills was a lawyer, Akufo Addo is a lawyer, Mahama is a communications expert, why don’t we try a business man?’’

Dr. Duffour also dismissed the assertion by government officials that Ghana’s current economic difficulties and alarmingly depreciating currency is due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-UKraine war. He blamed it on leadership mismanagement.

“Fifteen African countries have registered single digit inflation during this same period including Togo, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Kenya, Uganda and so on. These countries didn’t jump over Covid-19 or Russia – Ukraine war. We are doing something wrong in Ghana’’.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor is owner of EIB Network
Dr Kwabena Duffuor is owner of EIB Network Pulse Ghana

He called on the government of Ghana to stop spending most of its revenue, borrowings and grants on consumption expenditure and rather invest more in capital expenditure in order to generate jobs and increase government revenue.

“Ghana has over borrowed and we have revenue shortfalls. But we are spending over 70% of our revenue, grants and borrowed funds on consumption but we must invest in infrastructural development for government revenue to grow through the increased job creation. Currently, very little goes into capital expenditure’’. He added, ‘’we borrow to fill our revenue gap, we pay interest on loans with borrowed funds and now the international market has shut us off from borrowing simply because we cannot manage our debt’’.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor also attributed the pressure on the Ghana cedi to a lack of US dollars in the system as a result of excessive government borrowing as well as structural defects in our mineral and oil export arrangements to balance our import payments.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Students of Opoku Ware School arrested

3 students of Opoku Ware School arrested for robbery

Hassan Ayariga luxurious cars

Here are the luxurious cars owned by Ghanaian politician Hassan Ayariga

Chief of Mampongten, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II

Cut our thumb we will vote for NPP with our tongue but... — Kwabre East Chief

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been leading the digitization drive in this administration.

Bawumia has no roots in NPP – Kwesi Pratt