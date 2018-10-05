Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghana’s destiny in the ‘safe hands’ of NPP – Nana Addo


The President holds that his government has introduced policies that have helped to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians in the last 21 months.

President Akufo-Addo believes the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done enough to prove that the destiny of Ghana is in “safe hands”.

According to him, the NPP has so far proven to be “good managers of the economy”, insisting the destiny of the country is in good hands.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking to MMDCES at an orientation conference held at Madina on Wednesday.

He pointed to the country’s GDP growth rate from 3.65 in 2016 to 8.5 in 2017, as another proof that Ghana is heading the right direction.

“We have shown over the past 21 months that the destiny of Ghana is safe in our hands. We have proven by all accounts to be good managers of the Ghanaian economy and we have made significant progress in all aspect of our nation’s economy whether it is in the economy, where we have increased the GDP growth rate from 3.65 in 2016 to 8.5% in 2017, and have engineered a decline in the inflation and interest rate,” the President said.

He added that the NPP government’s implementation of the Free SHS policy “has enabled 270,000 more Ghanaian youth to access senior high school”.

According to him, government has also “revived the National health insurance scheme” and created several other jobs in the Agricultural sector through the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

Explaining further, President Akufo-Addo said the country has not imported a single grain of maize since the inception of the government’s flagship planting for food and jobs programme.

