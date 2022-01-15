RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ghana suspends 14-day travel restriction on Israel

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has suspended the temporary restriction on Israel.

Ghana suspends travel restriction on Israel
Ghana suspends travel restriction on Israel

The MFSRI wishes to inform the general public the government of Ghana has suspended the temporary travel restrictions on all travelers arriving from Israel.

Recommended articles

The government of Ghana placed a 14-day travel ban on Israel without any given reason.

Apart from Israel, similar restrictions were placed on South Korea and Malta.

The restriction on Malta is because the Ghanaian government said it does not recognise any Covid-19 vaccine certificate from that country.

Just like Israel, no reason was given for the travel restriction on South Korea.

Ghana suspends travel restriction on Israel
Ghana suspends travel restriction on Israel Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

It's time other people sacrifice, give me chance to lead NPP – Alan

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Akufo-Addo launches Gh¢6.1m Police Emergency Medical Fund

Launch of a GH¢6.1 million Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund

The people of SALL are being represented by the president - Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah

Remove EC boss Jean Mensa over SALL disenfranchisement – #FixTheCountry petitions Nana Addo

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare