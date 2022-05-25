RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ghanaian MPs don't intentionally take double salary – Bagbin

Kojo Emmanuel

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has said lawmakers in Ghana do not intentionally get overpaid.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

He said the weakness in the system is to blame for MPs taking a double salary.

Bagbin addressing Parliamentarians after it resumed sitting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, said "It is important for us to erase the perception of the public on these matters of an overpayment which is politically called double salaries."

"It is a weakness in the system...All the committees have commented on the matter.

"That's the experience from 1993 till date, and it has led to these unfortunate overpayments due to the weakness of the system," Bagbin said.

Ghanaian Parliament BI Africa

His reactions come following the case involving former ministers and appointees in the administration of former President John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government who were caught in the alleged double salary scandal.

The MPs taking double salary was triggered following an audit of the payroll data from the office of the President as well as another review at the Parliamentary Service Board from 2012 through 2016.

The audit reports showed that certain former appointees doubling as MPs, who at various points also served as ministers or deputy ministers received double salaries at least once a month or throughout the four-year tenure under review.

Bagbin speaking on the development said: "MPs don't intentionally go round taking a double salary.

"We need to put this to rest in order to position ourselves to be able to do our work."

He added: "I intend with the help of the Parliamentary Service Board to do this with dispatch...The leadership of the house, the Parliamentary Service Board, and the Speaker will continue to widen the scope of the already cordial relationship between the judiciary and the legislature and the government to work in harmony for the betterment of the lives of Ghanaians."

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

