Ghanaian MPs don't intentionally take double salary – Bagbin

Bagbin addressing Parliamentarians after it resumed sitting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, said "It is important for us to erase the perception of the public on these matters of an overpayment which is politically called double salaries."

"It is a weakness in the system...All the committees have commented on the matter.

"That's the experience from 1993 till date, and it has led to these unfortunate overpayments due to the weakness of the system," Bagbin said.

His reactions come following the case involving former ministers and appointees in the administration of former President John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government who were caught in the alleged double salary scandal.

The MPs taking double salary was triggered following an audit of the payroll data from the office of the President as well as another review at the Parliamentary Service Board from 2012 through 2016.

The audit reports showed that certain former appointees doubling as MPs, who at various points also served as ministers or deputy ministers received double salaries at least once a month or throughout the four-year tenure under review.

Bagbin speaking on the development said: "MPs don't intentionally go round taking a double salary.

"We need to put this to rest in order to position ourselves to be able to do our work."