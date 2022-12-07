RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ghanaians are happy with Akufo-Addo’s good works – Adomako Baafi

Evans Annang

Yaw Adomako Baafi, a former Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has stated that despite the current economic turmoil, Ghanaians are happy with President Nana Addo Dankwa Aakufo-Addo.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
He said that the opposition National Democratic Congress is using glittering generality to argue that Ghanaians want the NPP out of power.

According to him, Ghanaians, contrary to the narrative of the NDC, are appreciative of the good works of the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite the nation’s current economic challenges.

“They should tell us what the alternative is. Because I have also learned from listening in town that Ghanaians are saying Akufo-Addo and the NPP at their worst is better. What they are saying is that even in the worst-case scenario, NDC is not the alternative.

They are applying emotional words in their propaganda but that is not the reality; Ghanaians have not missed them (the NDC),” he added.

Adomako Baafi emphasised that the NPP has ensured unprecedented development in various sectors of the country.

Responding to claims by former President John Dramani Mahama that Ghanaians want the NDC back in power, Adomako Baafi speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia, said the NDC can never be the best alternative for Ghanaians.

He added that the same cannot be said for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

