Ghanaians are suffering – Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko admits

Kojo Emmanuel

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has bemoaned the state of Ghana's economy which he claims has led to extreme suffering among the Ghanaians.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

He has admitted that Ghanaians are suffering in the country.

He urged Ghanaians to support the government to alleviate the suffering of ordinary citizens adding that the suffering is a global phenomenon.

He indicated that the prime focus of the government has been the promotion of inclusive policies to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.

In a Twitter post, Gabby said: "Ghanaians ‘r suffering. That's a fact. But, since the pandemic, all economies 'r under pressure. Some more so than others. That's why we have to support a Govt that has shown from day one that it means well for the people. Please, help your Govt help you!"

Meanwhile, the government has urged Ghanaians to support the 1.75% electronic levy.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has tasked road contractors in the country to get behind the government's effort to get the E-levy passed.

According to him, if the E-levy is passed, it will enable the government to settle its debt obligations to them.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Road Contactors Association, the Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta also mentioned that a number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is implemented.

"When the E-levy is implemented, the road sector will get its fair share. All contractors owed by the government will be paid. A number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is introduced because all contractors we owe will be paid. You are going to benefit directly from its implementation. No serious government will joke with its contractors," he said.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

