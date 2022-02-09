Ghanaians are suffering – Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko admits

He urged Ghanaians to support the government to alleviate the suffering of ordinary citizens adding that the suffering is a global phenomenon.

He indicated that the prime focus of the government has been the promotion of inclusive policies to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.

In a Twitter post, Gabby said: "Ghanaians ‘r suffering. That's a fact. But, since the pandemic, all economies 'r under pressure. Some more so than others. That's why we have to support a Govt that has shown from day one that it means well for the people. Please, help your Govt help you!"

Meanwhile, the government has urged Ghanaians to support the 1.75% electronic levy.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has tasked road contractors in the country to get behind the government's effort to get the E-levy passed.

According to him, if the E-levy is passed, it will enable the government to settle its debt obligations to them.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Road Contactors Association, the Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta also mentioned that a number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is implemented.