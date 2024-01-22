COP Mensah's response underscores the intense political climate and the urgency of addressing the challenges faced by the Ghanaian populace. In the lead-up to the December polls, the New Patriotic Party is gearing up for a crucial nationwide primary election set for Saturday, January 27, 2024. This event will determine the parliamentary candidates who will represent the party in the impending elections. The outcome of these primaries is expected to shape the party's strategy and approach as it heads into the final stages of the electoral process. Notably, COP Alex Mensah finds himself in a fierce competition in the Bekwai constituency. The high stakes and competitive nature of this contest reflect the broader intensity of the political landscape in Ghana.
Ghanaians are suffering - COP Mensah reacts to Mahama’s honeymoon request
In a fiery response to former President Mahama's request for a post-election honeymoon, New Patriotic Party Parliamentary aspirant, COP Alex Mensah, emphasized the prevailing suffering of Ghanaians, declaring that there is no room for such luxuries. “How can we give you honeymoon? We see people suffering. People are suffering in this country, and you want us to give you honeymoon; it means he has no policy,” stated the controversial retired policeman in an exclusive interview with Joy News. This comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Mahama, expressed his desire for some breathing space to address the country's issues if he emerges victorious in the upcoming December polls.
As the nation grapples with economic challenges and social issues, political figures like COP Mensah play a pivotal role in shaping the discourse and influencing the direction of the country. With the spotlight on COP Mensah's bold stance against Mahama's honeymoon request, the political dynamics in Ghana are heating up, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral battle in the months to come.
