Ghanaians are suffering - COP Mensah reacts to Mahama’s honeymoon request

COP Mensah's response underscores the intense political climate and the urgency of addressing the challenges faced by the Ghanaian populace. In the lead-up to the December polls, the New Patriotic Party is gearing up for a crucial nationwide primary election set for Saturday, January 27, 2024. This event will determine the parliamentary candidates who will represent the party in the impending elections. The outcome of these primaries is expected to shape the party's strategy and approach as it heads into the final stages of the electoral process. Notably, COP Alex Mensah finds himself in a fierce competition in the Bekwai constituency. The high stakes and competitive nature of this contest reflect the broader intensity of the political landscape in Ghana.