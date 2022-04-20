She said due to the naked corruption going on under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, there has been a clarion call for Mahama.
Ghanaians are yearning for John Mahama, tired of corruption under NPP – Joyce Mogtari
Aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has disclosed that Ghanaians are yearning for the return of her boss.
“I think that people are tired of the stories about wanton corruption and dissipation of public funds and I think that people believe that President Mahama deserves more than anything ever to come into office, and complete the process he started,” she explained.
Speaking in an interview in Accra, she said the NDC is not bothered by recent reports by the EIU that the party has to change John Mahama as the flagbearer in 2024.
It said the chances of the NDC will be higher if Mr. Mahama, who led the party to two election losses in 2016 and 2020, is replaced to re-energise the party and boost its prospects.
“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Mr. Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate”, the EIU said.
But former Deputy Minister of Transport said that the former president’s decision to contest is based on a clarion call by the rank and file of the party.
Meanwhile, renowned pollster Ben Ephson said the NDC will find it difficult to win the next elections if the Vice President Dr. Bawumia is the flagbearer of the NPP.
He said on Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 19, "if Dr. Bawumia wins the flagbearership race, his running mate must come from the Ashanti region but if Alan wins, he has to pick a northerner who is a Muslim.”
"Mahama was lucky to pick a Christian as a running mate in 2020...it is no secret that the NDC would wish that Alan wins, it will be easier for them than Bawumia."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh